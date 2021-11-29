Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 153,597 Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of LM Funding America worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMFA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LM Funding America by 264.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LM Funding America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LM Funding America by 423.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

LM Funding America stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

