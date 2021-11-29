Vanguard Group Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) by 1,045.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Kiromic BioPharma worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

KRBP stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

