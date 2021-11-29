Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Silvercorp Metals worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

SVM stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $723.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

