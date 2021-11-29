Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 368,555 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 1,000.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Denison Mines worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $2,048,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,491,402 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Denison Mines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

DNN opened at $1.63 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

