Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

