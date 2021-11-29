Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

