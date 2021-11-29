Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.