Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.21 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

