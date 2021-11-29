Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 120,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,008 shares.The stock last traded at $164.92 and had previously closed at $164.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,836,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

