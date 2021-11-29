VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.70 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

