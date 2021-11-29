VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $92.70 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

