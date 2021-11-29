Vai (VAI) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $100.69 million and $362,444.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00095464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.70 or 0.07507992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,050.66 or 0.99898750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 110,657,021 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

