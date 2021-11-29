Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 502,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.85 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

