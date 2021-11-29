uPlexa Trading 61.1% Higher Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $858,731.61 and $4,605.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

