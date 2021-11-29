Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

