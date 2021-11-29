Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $124.36 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $121.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.