UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,194. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.53 and its 200 day moving average is $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

