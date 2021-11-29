UniLend (UFT) Price Down 8.5% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and $2.50 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

