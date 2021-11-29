UniFarm (UFARM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,017.00

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $778,167.93 and approximately $12,017.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00062837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.05 or 0.07542713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.32 or 1.00157650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

