UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,838 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of VirnetX worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.