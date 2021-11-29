UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

