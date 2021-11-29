UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

