UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CEL-SCI worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

In other CEL-SCI news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

