UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 6,519.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

