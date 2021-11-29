UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

