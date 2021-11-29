UBIX.Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, UBIX.Network has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. UBIX.Network has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBIX.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00095723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.24 or 0.07544703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,179.62 or 1.00134537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network . The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

