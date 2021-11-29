Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $266,907.29 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $510,224.00.

TWST traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,691. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

