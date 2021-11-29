Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

