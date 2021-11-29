Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.27 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

