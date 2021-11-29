TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

