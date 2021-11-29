TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Buys 600 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $19,332.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 237,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

