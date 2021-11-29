Truist Initiates Coverage on Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NRDS. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NRDS stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

