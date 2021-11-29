TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $169.35 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00042723 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00230466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,300,411,832 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

