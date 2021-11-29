Truegame (TGAME) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $160,627.25 and $3,228.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

