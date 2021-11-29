TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

TRUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

TRUE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $321.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

