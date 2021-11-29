Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.