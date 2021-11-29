Trinity Network Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $419,599.44 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $419,599.44 and approximately $57,789.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.