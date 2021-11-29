Tribe Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $425.07 million and $17.04 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

