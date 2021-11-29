Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.52 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

