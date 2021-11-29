Tri Star Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 1.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $384,000. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $6,706,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 393.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 166,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

BSM stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

