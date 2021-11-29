TRH Financial LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $465.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

