TRH Financial LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

TRH Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 315,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PetIQ by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 126,383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,057. The firm has a market cap of $624.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.