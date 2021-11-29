TRH Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $248.13 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

