TRH Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 205,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

