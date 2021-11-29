Transform Wealth LLC Sells 870 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 419,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.