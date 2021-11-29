Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.