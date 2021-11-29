Transform Wealth LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $162.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.