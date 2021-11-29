TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TA opened at C$13.27 on Monday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$14.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.61.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

