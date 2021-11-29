Tran Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,552 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 4.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $51,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $164.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.24. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.