Tran Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Graco accounts for about 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Graco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Graco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Graco by 65.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.