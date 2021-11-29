Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,498. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

